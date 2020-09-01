Augusta Commission: Bulletproof vests ordered for code enforcement officers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The latest updates from the Augusta Commission meeting on September 1.

BULLETPROOF VESTS ORDERED FOR CODE ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

We’re learning bulletproof vests were ordered for all Augusta code enforcement officers, following a debate during today’s commission meeting.

And it might not the only change headed to that city department.

This debate comes after a code enforcement officer was shot and killed about two weeks ago while posting a sign to a condemned property.

Now, leaders are talking about new protection equipment and a new process for the city workers that respond to problematic properties. Leaders are even considering if the department altogether should no longer be managed by the Augusta Planning Office, but instead the Marshal’s Office.

“Well there’s possible discussion of arming the code enforcement agents but then you have to look at the safety requirements and the legal requirements for weapons. And, just the variety of different things as to how to make it safer,” Dennis Williams, District 2 commissioner, said.

Ultimately, the commission decided to table plans for new rules. They chose to set a committee meeting to talk further with law enforcement.

COMMISSION GIVES PAINE COLLEGE $1.4 MILLION

Augusta Commissioners voted to give Paine College a total of $1.4 million today from CARES ACT funds.

As the city of Augusta says they still expect to get an extra $7.2 million in CARES dollars to spend on community needs, they were willing to help the historically black college.

The $1.4 million would only be approved based on conditions and the city’s law department will set the terms of spending for the school.

COMMISSION WILL REVIEW NAMING UTILITIES BUILDING

The Augusta Commission wants to honor its late utilities director, Tom Wiedmeier, who died last month from COVID-19.

Now, leaders will review and vote to consider renaming the utilities building after Wiedmeier.

Commissioners have only agreed to begin reviewing all the required rules for changing the name of the office on Walker Street.

We will continue to provide updates from the Augusta Commission as they develop.

