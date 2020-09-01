Advertisement

7 CSRA BI-LO stores are being sold to other grocery chains

(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The parent company that owns BI-LO says they have sold off 23 of the grocery stores -- seven of them in the CSRA -- to two other grocery groups.

The 23 stores from Georgia and South Carolina were sold to Alex Lee, Inc. and B&T Foods. Alex Lee owns the popular grocery store chain Lowes Foods as well as KJ’s Market IGA.

In the CSRA, seven stores were sold off to both companies.

  • 3457 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Ga.
  • 120 East Winthrope Ave., Millen, Ga.
  • 2512 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga.
  • 1048 York St. NE, Aiken, S.C.
  • 603 Main St. North, New Ellenton, S.C.
  • 155 Carolina Square, Edgefield, S.C.
  • 4435 Jefferson Davis Hwy #11, Clearwater, S.C.

“We are confident that the acquirers will continue serving these communities with the same commitment to service, quality, and value our customers have counted on so for long,” Southeastern Grocers spokesperson Joe Caldwell said in a statement. “Equally important, this marks continued momentum within our strategic shift to support our core banners.”

