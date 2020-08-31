Woman wanted for criminal damage to property in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taelyr Rachelle Johnson is wanted for two counts Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the 2800 block Hazel Street Augusta, Georgia 30909 on August 12, 2020.

Johnson is 5′4, 190 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. Warrants are on file for Johnson.

If you have any information concerning this Johnson, please contact Inv. John Perry at (706) 821-1097 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

