With masks on and books in hand, Aiken County kids go back to school

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More students in the CSRA are getting ready to return to class today.

This morning, Aiken County Public Schools begins the first day of a very different school year.

What can families expect as classes get underway?

Parents had two options to choose from this year.

The first option is a more traditional style that will begin with hybrid learning.

That means there will be some in-person classroom days, mixed with remote learning. The goal is to transition to in-person learning five days a week. School district officials say they will be monitoring the cases in hopes of gradually switching to a more traditional model.

The second option is Aiken Innovate which means fully virtual.

Parents had to sign their student up last month, but the district is allowing students to be added to the waiting list.

There are still a lot of different opinions on how to make sure this school year runs safely for many students heading back.

And an Aiken County back-to-school committee will continue to meet weekly to monitor cases and make necessary decisions throughout the school year.

One reminder before you head out the door for the first day of class: Be sure to grab your mask.

They are required at all times, with the exception of a few medical conditions, or if a teacher gives kids permission to take it off.

Elsewhere

In Allendale County, parents had two choices for their children: either all online classes or online three days a week with two days at home.



Also returning to class are students in Barnwell County District 45. They will be operating under a hybrid in-person/online schedule.



On Tuesday, the Burke County School District will hold its first ever drive-thru open house for virtual and hybrid students. It’s happening until Wednesday, with the first day of school set for Sept. 8.



