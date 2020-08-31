Advertisement

We remember Nicholas ‘Nick’ Latargia, a former News 12 manager

Nick Latargia worked with WRDW News 12 for 40 years as a studio manager
Nick Latargia worked with WRDW News 12 for 40 years as a studio manager(Source: Deena Latargia, Family)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nicholas Latargia Sr., also known as Nick, passed at the age of 92 at his home in North Augusta, South Carolina on August 27, 2020.

He was born in New York, before coming down to the south and joining the WRDW News 12 station as a studio manager. Latargia worked with News 12 for 40 years.

A service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Westover Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. to remember Latargia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to social distance during the service. Other friends who would like to pay their respects will be welcome to do so after the service.

