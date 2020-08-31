Advertisement

Victim robbed at gunpoint in Columbia County motel

From left: Charles Patrick Dunbar and Claudia Shea Davison
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A visit to a motel room led to the armed robbery of a 32-year-old man and the arrests of at least two suspects, according to authorities.

The incident occurred between 7:45 and 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Super 8 motel, 456 Park West Drive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The motel is at Interstate 20 and Jimmie Dyess Parkway just outside Evans.

The victim said he was napping on a couch while visiting a woman at the motel when he was slapped on the knee by another woman who was later identified as Claudia Shea Davison, 24, according to authorities.

The victim woke to find a man pointing a handgun at his face, authorities said.

The victim said the woman he’d been visiting in the room told him to take off everything of value.

He did so, handing the items to the woman and leaving his shoes on the floor. The woman told him to leave the room, according to the report.

He was followed to the elevator by the man with the gun, authorities said, and he went to the lobby and exited the building.

While standing outside, he saw all the involved parties exit through the front door, walk across the parking lot and get into a white Jeep that possibly went to the Quality Inn, according to authorities.

A deputy found the Jeep behind that motel and the suspects in a room there, according to authorities.

The man was identified as Charles Patrick Dunbar, according to authorities.

Columbia County jail records show the 50-year-old was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of a probation violation, armed robbery and drug and weapons charges. He was being held Monday without bond.

Davison was being held in county jail on suspicion of armed robbery and drug and weapons charges, according to jail records.

