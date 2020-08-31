Tyler Perry teams with Ga. First Lady Marty Kemp for human trafficking PSA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Filmmaker Tyler Perry is teaming up with Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp to create a public service announcement for her commission that combats human trafficking in the state of Georgia.

The Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission was established after the FBI named Atlanta one of 14 cities with an abnormally high rate of human trafficking. They work to tackle human trafficking, seek justice for victims and hold criminals accountable.

“Sadly it’s happening right here in our backyard in Georgia, in small towns and big cities. Thousands of victims are trapped and they need our help. Unfortunately, many are being trafficked by the very people they trust the most like their friends and family,” the Atlanta-based filmmaker said.

Their latest PSA encourages Georgians to learn the warning signs of sex trafficking and know who to contact for help when they recognize those signs.

“It is critically important to know the warning signs of sex trafficking and how to report suspicious activity. It can save someone’s life,” Perry said in the PSA.

In January 2020, First Lady Kemp and the GRACE Commission partnered with the Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) to launch Human Trafficking Awareness Training for all Georgians. You can participate in the training by clicking here.

Watch the full PSA and learn how you can join the fight against human trafficking below.

Grateful to @tylerperry for his leadership to support survivors and raise awareness about human trafficking! Learn about the warning signs and who to contact for help: https://t.co/YJo0SgHHmk pic.twitter.com/RmLjxNwAVf — First Lady Marty Kemp (@GAFirstLady) August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.