Standing pat: Deadline passes without another Braves deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves failed to pull off a major deal to bolster their rotation at baseball’s trade deadline.

That leaves the NL East leaders with a huge question mark as they seek a third straight division title and an extended run in the postseason for the first time time since 2001.

The only trade made by the Braves came Sunday, when they acquired journeyman Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles.

He was thrown right into the mix — and it didn’t go well. The left-hander lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits to the Phillies.

