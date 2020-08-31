South Carolina officer suspended after saying racial slur

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been suspended after video of him using a racial slur circulated online.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, a sergeant assigned to patrol Five Points entered Bar None and found several violations of the governor’s executive order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol at 11 p.m.

While Sgt. Chad Walker was enforcing the order, a man called him the n-word while leaving the bar, police said. Walker is a white man.

Afterward, while Walker and patrons were outside, they became involved in a heated exchange where Walker repeatedly used the N-word.

The incident was captured on Walker’s body-worn camera, as well as cellphone video.

Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook said in an effort to be transparent, he would release the body-worn camera video in its entirety Sunday.

Walker, a 14-year veteran with CPD, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a disciplinary command review board process, which is standard protocol.

CPD and Holbrook said they sincerely apologize for the “inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior, and actions of Sgt. Walker.”

Here is Holbrook’s statement in full:

“After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department. The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable. Our officers are trained to serve as leaders and to deescalate confrontations of potentially volatile situations. Although I am embarrassed and disappointed in the Sergeant’s actions, I was encouraged to see a junior officer intervene and remove Walker from the situation, potentially stopping further escalation.”

CPD also responded to the incident on Twitter, stating:

“The officer’s behavior is inexcusable and completely inconsistent with what the Columbia Police Department and citizens expect from officers. We are better than his actions. Rest assured that this incident is under investigation by South Region Command.”

