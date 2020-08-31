SC pediatrician discusses benefits of face-to-face learning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Health experts are weighing in on the talk you should have with your children ahead of the 2020 school year.

As you spend this week getting your child prepared for school, Tidelands Health Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Lucretia Carter suggests talking with your child and asking what they’re thinking about this school year.

After all, the 2020 school year is certainly new to everyone, but students and faculty will be experiencing it on a daily basis.

“For one, firstly listening to their child to find out what their concerns may be and then addressing those issues directly,” Carter said. “But make sure they are washing their hands and re-enforcing the same thing teachers will likely be enforcing, like washing hands, social distancing, and of course wearing masks to eliminate some of that face-to-face interaction.”

Carter also spoke about the benefits of face-to-face learning. She added it’s beneficial for most students because they are learning not only from trained educators, but also from the perspective of someone other than family.

Socialization is also a factor students receive from traditional learning.

Carter said socialization teaches children how to react to situations. But it also teaches them social cues, like being ‘happy’ or ‘sad’ by working around other students.

Some students, Carter added, may do well learning by themselves and at home. But it’s really determined by the child’s temperament.

“Some kids are actually perfectly fine learning virtually,” she said. “They may be more of a self-starter, and certainly can look at information or hear information and implement whatever it is they are trying to learn easier than other children. Some actually need that hands-on. That direction, and every person, is different.”

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.