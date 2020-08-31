S.C. lawmakers prepare to write budget delayed by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After months of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready to write this year’s budget.

The first step comes Monday when the state Board of Economic Advisors plans to issue its estimate on how much the state will collect in taxes and fees for the year that started July 1.

The Senate Finance Committee has a virtual meeting scheduled Tuesday to hear from the leaders of the state’s education, road and prison agencies.

Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom just closed the books on the 2019-2020 budget year Thursday and said South Carolina ended with a $775 million surplus.

