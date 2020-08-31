S.C. attorney general announces ’single largest settlement’ in state’s history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday the state and the U.S. government have reached a settlement in the hundreds of millions of dollars to end litigation pertaining to weapons-grade plutonium.

According to Wilson, a $600 million settlement has brought an end to six years of litigation related to the remaining 9.5 metric tons of plutonium relocated to the Savannah River Site in the early 2000s.

Under the terms of the of the settlement, the United States will pay South Carolina $600 million immediately, and the Department of Energy remains obligated to remove the plutonium by 2037, a press release stated.

S.C. will allow the Department of Energy 16.5 years to remove the remaining plutonium from SRS or monetary penalties will be reinstated and the department will be subject to additional litigation, Wilson announced.

The settlement ends a legal battle that involved multiple federal and state administrations and “threatened to paralyze the country’s industrial complex and pit the state against the federal government for decades,” according to a press release from Wilson’s office.

“This settlement is the single largest settlement in South Carolina’s history. It is important to me that the people of South Carolina know of our long-term commitment to preventing South Carolina from becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste,” said Wilson. “Additionally, the more than half a billion dollars in settlement money could not come at a better time as our state government and economy work to overcome the revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a long, difficult road but I am proud of the leadership displayed by our state’s elected officials and the expertise of my legal team.”

Wilson was joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham, Congressman Joe Wilson and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette in making the announcement from the state house.

