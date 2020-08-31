Road closures planned this week in Richmond, Columbia counties
Aug. 31, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.
Among them:
- In Columbia County, temporary closure is planned for all thru traffic on Reynolds Road at Wrightsboro Road until 3 p.m. today, weather permitting. To access Reynolds Road, use Lewis Road. A detour route will be posted.
- In Columbia County, temporary lane closures are planned on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Friday. At times, only one lane may be in operation. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
- In Augusta, several streets will be periodically closed for water utility tie-ins as part of the Berckmans Road widening project. Those streets include Berckmans Road, Downing Street, Indian Creek Road, Ingleside Drive, One Mill Place, the Surrey Center, Wellington Drive and Willow Ridge Road. Closures will start at about 9 a.m. and last a few hours each.
