Advertisement

Road closures planned this week in Richmond, Columbia counties

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.

Among them:

  • In Columbia County, temporary closure is planned for all thru traffic on Reynolds Road at Wrightsboro Road until 3 p.m. today, weather permitting. To access Reynolds Road, use Lewis Road. A detour route will be posted.
  • In Columbia County, temporary lane closures are planned on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Friday. At times, only one lane may be in operation. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
  • In Augusta, several streets will be periodically closed for water utility tie-ins as part of the Berckmans Road widening project. Those streets include Berckmans Road, Downing Street, Indian Creek Road, Ingleside Drive, One Mill Place, the Surrey Center, Wellington Drive and Willow Ridge Road. Closures will start at about 9 a.m. and last a few hours each.
MORE | 2 taken to hospital after car hits home and overturns in Augusta

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Online portal simplifies Ga. absentee ballot requests

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia voters with a driver’s license or state ID card will now be able to request an absentee ballot entirely online.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing offered this week in Edgefield, Barnwell

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
It you want a coronavirus test, there are a couple of opportunities this week in the CSRA, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

News

Ga. man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
On March 24, Kenneth Smith was sent to the hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator before his test could even come back. He’s been in a coma for the past five months.

News

SC pediatrician discusses benefits of face-to-face learning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Health experts are weighing in on the talk you should have with your children ahead of the 2020 school year.

Latest News

News

Tyler Perry teams with Ga. First Lady Marty Kemp for human trafficking PSA

Updated: 1 hour ago
Filmmaker Tyler Perry is teaming up with Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp to create a public service announcement for her commission that combats human trafficking in the state of Georgia.

News

Shark bites young surfer at Charleston beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A surfer has been bitten by a shark on Folly Beach, according to officials.

News

S.C. lawmakers prepare to write budget delayed by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
After months of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready to write this year’s budget, with the first step today.

News

With matching mask and bow, this local girl is ready for school

Updated: 3 hours ago
Learn about the mask mandate and other key information as Aiken County kids start a school year like no other.

News

South Carolina officer suspended after saying racial slur

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been suspended after video of him using a racial slur circulated online.

News

See the aftermath of Martinez murder-suicide

Updated: 6 hours ago