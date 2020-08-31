Road closures planned this week in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.

Among them:

In Columbia County, temporary closure is planned for all thru traffic on Reynolds Road at Wrightsboro Road until 3 p.m. today, weather permitting. To access Reynolds Road, use Lewis Road. A detour route will be posted.



In Columbia County, temporary lane closures are planned on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to Columbia Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Friday. At times, only one lane may be in operation. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

