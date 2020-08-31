Richmond County School System to reschedule football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case impacting the Lucy C. Laney football program.

After notifying staff, players and parents, the school system released the following statement:

“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the Lucy C. Laney High School football program. As a result, the Laney High School football schedule will be modified following Georgia High School Association (GHSA) recommendations. The Laney vs. Josey game originally scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020 will be postponed until a later date.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.