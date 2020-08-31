Advertisement

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Other social distancing measures remain in place
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.(Source: AP/mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is rolling back one of its pandemic precautions as the nation’s coronavirus outbreak continues.

“One-way aisles have been discontinued in Publix stores not currently under local ordinance requiring this measure,” according to Maria Brous, the company’s director of communications.

Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. fall under ordinances requiring one-way aisles, she said.

The supermarket chain has more than 1,200 locations in the United States.

“We implemented one-way aisles at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, it has become widely understood and adopted into our routines,” Brous said.

“We will continue to provide friendly social distancing reminders in our stores, through signage, floor markers at checkout and other queuing areas, as well as through our public address announcements.”

Other chains have also used one-way aisles as part of their social distancing strategy.

Publix requires customers entering its stores to wear masks, although the measure isn’t universally enforced.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National Politics

Biden: Trump failed to protect America, now trying to scare

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump drove economy into ditch

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

Latest News

National

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A Michigan family says a tricycle built for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was stolen from their home. They're asking for the thief to return it, no questions asked.

News

18-year-old charged in Aiken accident that killed one

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An 18-year-old is being charged after an accident in Aiken County took the life of another 18-year-old.

National Politics

Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National Politics

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

National

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.