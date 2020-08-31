Pitching-desperate Braves acquire LH Milone from Orioles

ATLANTA (AP) — Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves have acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles for two players to be named.

The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

Ian Anderson is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season. He pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week.

The 33-year-old Milone provides another option, though the Braves are likely to pursue additional help ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.