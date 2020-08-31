Online portal simplifies Ga. absentee ballot requests

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters with a driver’s license or state ID card will now be able to request an absentee ballot entirely online.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger unveiled an online portal to make it possible.

In the past, Georgia voters had to download and print an absentee ballot request, then scan and email it or put it in the mail.

The portal is available at http://www.securevotega.com/secureabsentee.

While the state ID or driver’s license number provide a secure safeguard for requesting ballots, the ballots themselves will still be verified by matching the voter signature to their signature on file upon submission.

Absentee ballots requested for the presidential election cannot be sent out before Sept. 15.

