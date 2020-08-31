Mural in progress in Augusta looking to bring hope amid protests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An artist is looking to bring hope to the community as protests continue across the country in the wake of several high-profile racial incidents.

Aort Reed has been busying painting away at a mural on 11th Street outside the Cyber City Circuits building.

Reed is focusing his mural on Jean-Michel Basquiat, an artist in the 1980′s that was homeless but still found a way to rise to fame before his untimely death at 27.

Reed’s mural is being funded by Westobou and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Reed is hoping to have the mural complete within the next month.

