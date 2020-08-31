Advertisement

Mural in progress in Augusta looking to bring hope amid protests

Aort Reed is putting together a mural of Jean-Michel Basquiat on 11th Street.
Aort Reed is putting together a mural of Jean-Michel Basquiat on 11th Street.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An artist is looking to bring hope to the community as protests continue across the country in the wake of several high-profile racial incidents.

Aort Reed has been busying painting away at a mural on 11th Street outside the Cyber City Circuits building.

Reed is focusing his mural on Jean-Michel Basquiat, an artist in the 1980′s that was homeless but still found a way to rise to fame before his untimely death at 27.

Reed’s mural is being funded by Westobou and the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Reed is hoping to have the mural complete within the next month.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18-year-old charged in Aiken accident that killed one

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An 18-year-old is being charged after an accident in Aiken County took the life of another 18-year-old.

News

Here's what happened after car slammed into Augusta home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at the scene of a car crash early Aug. 31, 2020, in the 2000 block of Ellis Street.

News

Victim robbed at gunpoint in Columbia County motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
A visit to a motel room led to the armed robbery of a 32-year-old man and the arrests of at least two suspects, according to authorities.

News

S.C. attorney general announces ’single largest settlement’ in state’s history

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday the state and the U.S. government have reached a settlement in the hundreds of millions of dollars to end litigation pertaining to weapons-grade plutonium.

Latest News

News

City of Aiken may extend mask ordinance by 61 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The City of Aiken will hold a special meeting next week to discuss extending their mask ordinance.

News

Learn about Columbia cop's suspension over racial slur

Updated: 3 hours ago
A South Carolina police officer has been suspended after videos showed him saying a racial slur in a confrontation with people outside a bar.

News

COVID-19 updates : Latest toll in the region and around the world

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some of the latest statistics on coronavirus in Georgia, in South Carolina and around the world.

News

‘Case is closed’: Martinez couple’s deaths conclusively ruled murder-suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
New details emerge about a Martinez couple in their 40s whose deaths have have now been ruled a murder-suicide.

News

Online portal simplifies Ga. absentee ballot requests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia voters with a driver’s license or state ID card will now be able to request an absentee ballot entirely online.

News

Road closures planned this week in Richmond, Columbia counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.