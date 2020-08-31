Advertisement

Man wanted in reference to University Medical Center burglary

The pictured subject is wanted for a Burglary that occurred at University Medical Center on August 31.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pictured subject is wanted for a Burglary that occurred at University Medical Center on August 31.

The medical center is located at 3121 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, Georgia 30906.

All information can be handled with confidentiality.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Sgt. William Walker (706) 821-1437 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

