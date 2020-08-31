Kemp continues to extend GA public health state of emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. This is the sixth time the governor has extended the order.

Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2020.

Executive Order 08.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2020.

Read the Governor’s executive orders.

