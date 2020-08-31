Jimmie Johnson proud of ending NASCAR career with 7 titles

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson reflected on his legacy shortly after getting knocked out of playoff contention at Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson posted a picture on Instagram of his battered No. 48 Chevrolet that was caught up in a late-race wreck.

The crash meant his racing career would end without a record-setting eighth Cup Series championship. Johnson wrote on Instagram that he was proud to end his career with seven titles.

Johnson is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of this season. His career will be hard to match, let alone top, for anyone moving forward.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.