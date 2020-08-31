Falcons’ Steven Means placed on COVID-19 list

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Steven Means on the team’s COVID-19 list.

Means is fighting for a backup role on the Falcons after missing all of last season with an injury. In 2018, he recorded 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games.

Means also has also played with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Houston and Philadelphia since being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 draft by the Buccaneers.

