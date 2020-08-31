Falcons’ Blank supports social reform but hopes games go on

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank supports the movement to bring attention to social injustice. Blank just hopes NFL players don’t follow the lead of players in other sports who have opted out, forcing games to be postponed.

Blank owns the Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. He devoted a chapter of his new book “Good Company” to social protest.

He says he agrees with recent statements by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the league should have supported former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick when Kaepernick first kneeled during the national anthem in 2016.

