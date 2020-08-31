Advertisement

Evans feeling confident even without scrimmages

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The GHSA and GISA both open their football seasons on Friday. Had this been a typical season, teams would’ve had the option to compete in 7 on 7 camps, lineman camps, and taken part in a number of scrimmages. GHSA teams haven’t been to do any of those, except for inter-squad scrimmages. The lack of live competition has been a concern for coaches this summer and heading into the season.

For the Evans Knights and other teams, scrimmages allow teams to figure out what their strengths and weaknesses are before the season starts. While that hasn’t been able to happen this year, the Knights still believe they’ll be game ready come Friday.

“It’s a little difficult when you’re going against yourself everyday because the guys kind of know the plays and understand what’s going on so that adversity of a different team -- we haven’t seen that yet. That’s stressful right now as a coach but I think we’ll able to get through it,” said head coach Lemuel Lackey.

Now with the season just days away, it’s time to leave the concerns off the field and just prepare for an opponents. Evans players have plenty of confidence and are looking forward to live action.

“I’ve been waiting on this all summer long. I’m trying to get out here, get as many yards as I can and as many touchdowns and take my team to state,” said senior running back Jofranstar Graham. “We can’t wait to get out there and hit Cross Creek.”

The Knights hit the road Friday to take on the Razorbacks.

