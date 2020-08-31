Deputies investigate shooting at Olive Road and Eagles Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Monday to a report of a shooting in Augusta.

The incident was reported at 5:53 a.m. at Olive Road and Eagles Way, according to Richmond County dispatchers.

One person was reported down and the suspect fled the scene in white sport utility vehicle, according to initial reports.

The victim was shot multiple times, according to initial reports.

The condition of the victim and other details about them were unknown.

Shell casings and possibly a rifle were reportedly found at the scene, according to initial reports.

The crime scene was reportedly an auto shop, according to deputies at the scene.

As of about 6:45 a.m., no one had been transported to a hospital, according to ambulance dispatchers, who said rescue crews were still on the scene.

Around 6:07 a.m., loud gunshots were reported on Bertram Court. It was unknown whether the incidents were related.

The shooting came on the heels of others over the weekend in the CSRA:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.