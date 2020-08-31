Advertisement

Deputies investigate shooting at Olive Road and Eagles Way in Augusta

Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.(AP)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Monday to a report of a shooting in Augusta.

The incident was reported at 5:53 a.m. at Olive Road and Eagles Way, according to Richmond County dispatchers.

One person was reported down and the suspect fled the scene in white sport utility vehicle, according to initial reports.

MORE | Apparent murder-suicide claims 2 lives in Martinez

The victim was shot multiple times, according to initial reports.

The condition of the victim and other details about them were unknown.

Shell casings and possibly a rifle were reportedly found at the scene, according to initial reports.

The crime scene was reportedly an auto shop, according to deputies at the scene.

As of about 6:45 a.m., no one had been transported to a hospital, according to ambulance dispatchers, who said rescue crews were still on the scene.

Around 6:07 a.m., loud gunshots were reported on Bertram Court. It was unknown whether the incidents were related.

The shooting came on the heels of others over the weekend in the CSRA:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. lawmakers prepare to write budget delayed by COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
After months of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready to write this year’s budget, with the first step today.

News

With matching mask and bow, this local girl is ready for school

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Learn about the mask mandate and other key information as Aiken County kids start a school year like no other.

News

South Carolina officer suspended after saying racial slur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been suspended after video of him using a racial slur circulated online.

News

See the aftermath of Martinez murder-suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

2 taken to hospital after car hits home and overturns in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car ran into a home and overturned in the 2000 block of Ellis Street.

News

Edgefield County residents celebrate potentially life-saving traffic light

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was an unusual type of dedication ceremony in Edgefield County as people celebrated a new stop light at Highway 25 and Bettis Academy Road.

News

Apparent murder-suicide claims 2 lives in Martinez

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies say they are working a shooting on Umbrella Circle in Martinez.

Community

Children’s Place still on to host its largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
For the past 26 years, Children’s Place has hosted an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night to benefit their therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.

News

One dead after Orangeburg County crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Investigators say a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 301 near I-26 when it veered left off the road and struck a power pole.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.