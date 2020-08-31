Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wind was calmer this afternoon but our temperatures were warmer, reaching 97 here in Augusta. We’ve seen showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily in eastern portions of the CSRA. That threat will continue over the next few hours and through the first half of the evening so make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor evening plans.

We’ll start off tomorrow morning withe the chance for some fog but the showers will hold off until the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s once again with some upper 80s possible as a result of higher rain chances and more cloud cover. Tuesday rain chances will drop slightly with highs remaining in the lower 90s. Things look to dry out by the middle of this upcoming week with rain chances going down and highs in the mid 90s. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s as we head towards Friday and Saturday with afternoon and evening rain chances returning.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. There are now 4 areas of potential development with the greatest chance for a tropical depression to for by mid week in the Southern Caribbean and just off the East coast of the US. As of now no systems pose a risk here in the CSRA. Keep it here for updates.

