Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated downpours will be possible through around sunset, but most of the area is looking dry. Overnight we are expecting partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the southwest. Lows will be dropping to the mid and low 70s around sunrise with some patchy fog developing.

Tuesday is going to be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps over 100°. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The heat and humidity will be increasing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an upper level ridge builds over the region. This will increase our high temps to the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110°. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday, but the storm threat looks fairly low Thursday and Friday.

Feels like temps will be between 100-108 every afternoon this week. (WRDW)

Our next front is expected to arrive by this weekend and increase storm chances Saturday and Sunday. This will also help up drop off our high temps to near 90 both days.

