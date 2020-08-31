Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated storms next few days. Heat and humidity will be brutal this week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated downpours will be possible through around sunset, but most of the area is looking dry. Overnight we are expecting partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the southwest. Lows will be dropping to the mid and low 70s around sunrise with some patchy fog developing.

Tuesday is going to be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps over 100°. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The heat and humidity will be increasing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an upper level ridge builds over the region. This will increase our high temps to the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110°. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday, but the storm threat looks fairly low Thursday and Friday.

Feels like temps will be between 100-108 every afternoon this week.
Feels like temps will be between 100-108 every afternoon this week.(WRDW)

Our next front is expected to arrive by this weekend and increase storm chances Saturday and Sunday. This will also help up drop off our high temps to near 90 both days.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.