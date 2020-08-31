COVID-19 testing offered this week in Edgefield, Barnwell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It you want a coronavirus test, there are a couple of opportunities this week in the CSRA, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Among the local testing sites:

Saturday. 5, 9 a.m. 1 p.m., free, sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell. No appointment is needed, but preregistation is recommended at scdhec.gov/gettested.



Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina/Clemson, Neighborhood Center, 400 Church St., Edgefield.

