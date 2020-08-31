Advertisement

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

FILE - In this March 9, 1985, file photo, Georgetown NCAA college basketball head coach John Thompson poses with player Patrick Ewing after Georgetown defeated St. John's in the Big East Championship in New York. John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78 His death was announced in a family statement Monday., Aug. 31, 2020. No details were disclosed.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The college basketball coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown has died. His death was announced in a family statement Monday. No details were disclosed.

Thompson was an imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it into a perennial contender, culminating with a national title team anchored by Patrick Ewing in 1984.

At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades.

He quit coaching in 1999. John Thompson was 78.

