City of Aiken may extend mask ordinance by 61 days

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken will hold a special meeting next week to discuss extending their mask ordinance.

According to a public hearing notice, that meeting will be held on Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

City Council members will discuss extending the mask ordinance another 61 days.

Aiken’s current mask order requires residents to wear “face coverings” in public areas like restaurants and retail establishments.

The mask order was also implemented as the state of South Carolina was having some of the highest COVID-19 numbers of the pandemic thus far.

At last check, Aiken County has had 2,164 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

