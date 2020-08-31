Advertisement

‘Case is closed’: Martinez couple’s deaths conclusively ruled murder-suicide

By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities have finished their investigation of a shooting that claimed two lives in Martinez, conclusively finding it a murder-suicide.

A man, Dekia Ruffin, 44, and a woman, Hiawatha Adams, 41, were found dead Sunday night in a bedroom at a home in the 8100 block of Umbrella Circle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

They were not married but had been in a relationship for 17 years, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris said this morning.

There had been no previous calls to the home by the sheriff’s agency, Morris reported.

Authorities were called at 8:41 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at the home between Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in a subdivision of newer mostly one-story Dallas-style brick homes.

After arriving, they said early indications were that Ruffin shot Adams before turning the gun on himself.

By Monday morning, the agency was calling that conclusion final.

“We conducted this investigation and made a final conclusion based on the evidence at the scene,” Morris told News 12.

As a result, Morris said: “Case is closed.

