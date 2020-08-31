2 taken to hospital after car hits home and overturns in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were taken to a hospital early this morning after a car slammed into a home.

The incident was reported at 2:33 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ellis Street, where a car overturned after hitting a house. Initial reports indicated someone was trapped in the vehicle.

The car was smoking, but it wasn’t clear whether it caught fire.

It also wasn’t clear how many people were inside the car or home, but two people, apparently both from the car, were transported to a hospital.

This was the scene early Aug. 31, 2020, after a car slammed into a home in the 2000 block of Ellis Street in Augusta. (WRDW)

