18-year-old charged in Aiken accident that killed one

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old is being charged after an accident in Aiken County took the life of another 18-year-old.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Kamari Frazier is being charged with homicide/reckless homicide in connection with the death of Morgan Douthitt.

Douthitt was killed back on Aug. 18 following an accident on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle.

Douthitt was the passenger in the car being driven by Frazier, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said Frazier was driving “at a high rate of speed” when his car ran off the side of the road and overturned several times.

Douthitt, who investigators said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and later died at the scene.

Frazier, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

