Advertisement

Virtual learning means increased screen-time challenges for parents.

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

For many students this year, the classroom is now on a computer screen. Experts say virtual learning and too much screen time could pose a threat to the mental and physical health of children.

From the phone, to the TV and now school. The pandemic has brought most everyone in front of screen more often.

“In this unprecedented time where we’re all spending more time on screens its definitely a concern” said Dr. Kim Barker, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Teaching and Leading at Augusta University.

Research from the National Institute of Health recommends kids have no more than about 2 hours of screen-time per-day. However, the pandemic is making that goal harder to keep.

“We have to spend a certain amount of time on screens” said Dr.Barker. “So, we have to plan for times we can have a digital recess.”

She says the biggest risks of too much screen-time for kids is less time being physically active and more sleep problems. Most virtual learning options in our area, including Richmond and Aiken counties, have kids learning on screens for only a certain amount of time, then doing work off the laptop for the remainder of the day.

“It’s just such a huge change from the traditional classroom,” said Alaina Simpson. Simpson has two kids learning virtually this year.

“And, I mean, even as an adult I find it hard to stay focused during ZOOM meetings. I can’t imagine how it is for little kids you know, it’s going to be quite a challenge” she said.

To curb the amount of time her kids spend in front of the screen, Simpson is planning to schedule in screen breaks.

“I definitely want them to take a break, you know, ’let’s go do something else, rest your eyes,’” she said.

Taking breaks from the screen is just what Dr. Barker says parents with kids learning virtually should do.

“I feel like because of COVID-19 we’re all spending more time on screens,” said Dr. Barker. “So, it’s important that we talk about it, that we keep studying the effects, and that we are very intentional about how we incorporate this additional time into our lives” she said.

However, its not too bad, Dr. Barker says learning virtually does have some benefits, especially when it comes to learning literacy. New research on the true effects of virtual learning are still a work in progress.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of boats rally for Trump at Clarks Hill Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Clark’s Hill Lake was filled with a crowd of hundreds of boats rallying in support of President Trump on Saturday.

News

22-year-old allegedly shoots attorney over real estate transaction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto and Sydney Heiberger
Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Davis Road earlier this morning.

News

One dead after dirt bike accident in Orangeburg County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in an accident in Orangeburg County Friday night.

News

I-TEAM: COVID-19’s impacts on nursing homes are greater than just illness

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
It’s now been six long months since families have been able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. Fear of the virus led state leaders to suspend visitation in long-term care facilities in March, but keeping visitors out has not kept COVID-19 out.

Latest News

News

Deputies looking for a suspect after shooting Saturday morning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting in Augusta Saturday morning.

Sports

Football is back in the CSRA as COVID-19 plays major changes off field

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The sounds of the game were what you would expect, though the sights were certainly a bit different.

News

Remembering Richard Justice: a light on and off the stage

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

News

Football is back in the CSRA

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT

News

Friends, community applaud arts leader Richard Justice one last time

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
A staple in the arts and theater community that fell victim to COVID-19. Now, friends are celebrating the life of Richard Justice.

News

Greenville boy welcomed home after getting new heart

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
A 12-year-old from Eastern Carolina is headed back to Duke University Hospital to receive a new heart.