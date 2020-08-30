One dead after Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an accident in Orangeburg County.

Investigators say the driver of a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling north on US 301 near I-26, just six miles north of Orangeburg. They say the truck veered left off the road and struck a power pole.

SCHP says the driver was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re told he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

