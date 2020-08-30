Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stepping out the door this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with patchy fog possible across portions of the CSRA. Highs will be in the lower 90s today with with isolated showers and storms for your Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to remain with us heading towards midnight and even possibly overnight into your Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible for your Monday morning with lows dropping back into the low to mid 70s. Be sure to limit your time outside Sunday as triple digit heat index values will be likely thanks to very humid conditions.

Heat Index Values in the low 100s today are likely across the CSRA starting as early as lunchtime and lasting through 5 PM. (WRDW)

Highs Monday will be in the lower 90s once again with some upper 80s possible as a result of higher rain chances and more cloud cover. Tuesday rain chances will drop slightly with highs remaining in the lower 90s. Things look to dry out by the middle of this upcoming week with rain chances going down and highs approaching the mid 90s. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s as we head towards Friday and Saturday with afternoon and evening rain chances returning. Keep it here for updates.

