Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stepping out the door this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with patchy fog possible across portions of the CSRA. Highs will be in the lower 90s today with with isolated showers and storms for your Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to remain with us heading towards midnight and even possibly overnight into your Monday morning. Patchy fog is possible for your Monday morning with lows dropping back into the low to mid 70s. Be sure to limit your time outside Sunday as triple digit heat index values will be likely thanks to very humid conditions.

Heat Index Values in the low 100s today are likely across the CSRA starting as early as lunchtime and lasting through 5 PM.
Heat Index Values in the low 100s today are likely across the CSRA starting as early as lunchtime and lasting through 5 PM.(WRDW)

Highs Monday will be in the lower 90s once again with some upper 80s possible as a result of higher rain chances and more cloud cover. Tuesday rain chances will drop slightly with highs remaining in the lower 90s. Things look to dry out by the middle of this upcoming week with rain chances going down and highs approaching the mid 90s. High temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s as we head towards Friday and Saturday with afternoon and evening rain chances returning. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

News

Impact from hurricane is being felt all the way to CSRA

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Streets are flooded, trees have been shredded and homes have been destroyed as people wake up this morning to pick up the pieces left by Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.