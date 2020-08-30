Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a breezy afternoon with winds gusting between 20 and 25 mph in some locations. There is the chance for a couple scattered showers tonight but most of us look to stay dry.

24 hr Max Winds (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be calmer with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph most of the day. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the mid to low 90s and it will remain very humid with heat index values in the low 100s. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern looks fairly seasonal for late August early next week with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered storms most afternoons and evenings. Keep it here for updates.

