Children’s Place still on to host their largest fundraiser of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the past 26 years, an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night has benefited Children’s Place Inc.’s therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.
Several local restaurants, listed below, will benefit the program tomorrow evening when people dine in or carry-out.
- Casa Bella
- Grumpy’s Sports Pub
- Malia’s Restaurant
- Mellow Mushroom
- Newberry Hall
- Tailgate Tavern
- The Alley Downtown Taproom
- The Highland Park Grille
- The Village Cafe
- Whiskey Alley
An online auction supporting the program is also open from now until Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m..
For more information about when each restaurant’s fundraising window starts, please contact the participating restaurant or Children’s Place, Inc..
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.