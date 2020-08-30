Advertisement

Children’s Place still on to host their largest fundraiser of the year

For the past 26 years, Children’s Place has hosted an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night to benefit their therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.
For the past 26 years, Children’s Place has hosted an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night to benefit their therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.(Alison South Marketing Group)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the past 26 years, an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night has benefited Children’s Place Inc.’s therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.

Several local restaurants, listed below, will benefit the program tomorrow evening when people dine in or carry-out.

  • Casa Bella
  • Grumpy’s Sports Pub
  • Malia’s Restaurant
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • Newberry Hall
  • Tailgate Tavern
  • The Alley Downtown Taproom
  • The Highland Park Grille
  • The Village Cafe
  • Whiskey Alley

An online auction supporting the program is also open from now until Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m..

For more information about when each restaurant’s fundraising window starts, please contact the participating restaurant or Children’s Place, Inc..

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends, community applaud arts leader Richard Justice one last time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
A staple in the arts and theater community that fell victim to COVID-19. Now, friends are celebrating the life of Richard Justice.

Community

A call for local artists: Sculpture on the Augusta Canal Trail

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Do you want to showcase your artistic abilities? The Greater Augusta Arts Council invites local artists to submit proposals for a newly commissioned Public Art Sculpture.

Community

Check out the latest pets in SPCA virtual adoption through Aug. 23

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The SPCA Albrecht Center is back with this week’s virtual adoption center and adoption deals to help animals find forever homes.

News

First responder rehab center stirs concerns for Augusta neighbors

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
The neighbors in Green Meadows say they’re tired of the long, drawn-out battle with the Hale Foundation over the first responder rehab center.

Latest News

News

Ring the alarm at Eudora Farms: Animal safari celebrates frontline workers

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
It’s First Responder Day here at Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina. Hundreds of cars came from all over for a sight you’ll rarely see anywhere else.

News

Border Bash announces cancellation of football rivalry event

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Border Bash Foundation has decided to cancel the 27th annual event celebrating the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

Community

Storytime in the CSRA: Mr. Erik Reads provides love of reading to community

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
When Erik Hardison started reading books online every day last August, he was just hoping to keep his habit going until Christmas. And this past Sunday, he just completed a full year of daily reading, and he says he has no plans to stop now.

News

Protesters gather at downtown Confederate monument

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
History was the main topic at Saturday’s protest at the Confederate monument downtown. The statue has been downtown for almost 150 years now, but it seems even after so long it’s still dividing Augusta; one side wanting to preserve history, and the other wanting to let go of the past.

Community

Westobou Festival called off for 2020, but will be back next year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Westobou’s board and staff announced the decision to cancel Westobou Festival 2020 in Augusta due to concerns over COVID-19.

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.