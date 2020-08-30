Children’s Place still on to host their largest fundraiser of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the past 26 years, an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night has benefited Children’s Place Inc.’s therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.

Several local restaurants, listed below, will benefit the program tomorrow evening when people dine in or carry-out.

Casa Bella

Grumpy’s Sports Pub

Malia’s Restaurant

Mellow Mushroom

Newberry Hall

Tailgate Tavern

The Alley Downtown Taproom

The Highland Park Grille

The Village Cafe

Whiskey Alley

An online auction supporting the program is also open from now until Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m..

For more information about when each restaurant’s fundraising window starts, please contact the participating restaurant or Children’s Place, Inc..

