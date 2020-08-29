Hundreds of boats rally for Trump at Clarks Hill Lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Clark’s Hill Lake was filled with hundreds of boats rallying in support of President Trump on Saturday.

The boat parade started at noon and ended around 1:30pm. Boats spanned over nearly ever corner of Clark’s Hill Lake and it wasn’t a shortage of participates on the sidelines either. Those who weren’t in boats, set up chairs and picnic areas along the sides of the lake to watch the show.

Boats weren’t the only thing to see, there were also at least 2 small planes flying over the water showing their support for Trump as well. Spectators could purchase flags, T-shirts and more from a pop-up shop at a gas station near the lake.

Hundreds gather at Clark Hills Lake for parade in support of President Trump (WRDW)

