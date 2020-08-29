One dead after dirt bike accident in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in an accident in Orangeburg County Friday night.

Officials say a GMC Acadia was driving East down Coach Road when the driver tried to turn left and collided with a dirt bike travelling West.

They said the driver was the only one in the car, was wearing a seat belt, and was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

SCHP said the driver of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.