McIlroy, Cantlay the sole survivors to par at Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are the lone survivors to par at the BMW Championship.

The talk at Olympia Fields is more about U.S. Open than FedEx Cup. The course south of Chicago has everyone’s attention. McIlroy shot a 69. He was tied for the lead with Cantlay, who shot a 68. They were at 1-under 139.

Kevin Kisner was among those who believe even par will win the tournament.

A week ago, Dustin Johnson won at 30-under par. Johnson birdied his last two holes and was one shot behind. Tiger Woods shot 75 and was nine back.

