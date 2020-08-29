Advertisement

Deputies looking for a suspect after shooting Saturday morning

Demarcus Thomas Mug
Demarcus Thomas Mug(RCSO)
By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting in Augusta Saturday morning.

Officials say Demarcus Thomas, 25, is wanted for numerous charges, including Aggravated Assault. They say Thomas shot one person in the leg at Castle Pines trailer park on Mike Padgett Hwy. around 1:30.

RCSO says Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

