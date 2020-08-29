Deputies looking for a suspect after shooting Saturday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting in Augusta Saturday morning.

Officials say Demarcus Thomas, 25, is wanted for numerous charges, including Aggravated Assault. They say Thomas shot one person in the leg at Castle Pines trailer park on Mike Padgett Hwy. around 1:30.

RCSO says Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

