Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Things will be breezy for your Saturday as the remnants of Laura track north of our region.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will be picking up this afternoon as the remnants of Laura track north of the region. We are expecting sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up between 25-35 mph. Lake wind advisories have been issued from 11 AM - 5 PM so today is not ideal for boating. Storms will be possible as well from around midday through late afternoon. High temperatures will be a little cooler and top out near 90.

There is a lake wind advisory in effect for portions of the CSRA and also portions of midland/coastal SC.
There is a lake wind advisory in effect for portions of the CSRA and also portions of midland/coastal SC.

Sunday is expected to be calmer with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph most of the day. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the mid to low 90s and it will remain very humid. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern looks fairly seasonal for late August early next week with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered storms most afternoons and evenings.

We are also monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic for potential tropical cyclone development over the next 5-Days.

We are monitoring two tropical waves that have the potential to develop over the next 5-Days.
We are monitoring two tropical waves that have the potential to develop over the next 5-Days.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm name list are "Nana" and "Omar".
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm name list are "Nana" and "Omar".

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

