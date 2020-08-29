Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Winds dying down tonight & chance for showers/t-storms tomorrow afternoon
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a breezy afternoon with winds gusting between 20 and 25 mph in some locations. There is the chance for a couple scattered showers tonight but most of us look to stay dry.

24 hr Max Winds
24 hr Max Winds(WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be calmer with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph most of the day. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the mid to low 90s and it will remain very humid. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern looks fairly seasonal for late August early next week with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered storms most afternoons and evenings. Keep it here for updates

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Latest News

News

Impact from hurricane is being felt all the way to CSRA

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Streets are flooded, trees have been shredded and homes have been destroyed as people wake up this morning to pick up the pieces left by Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.