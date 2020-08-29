Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responding to a shooting on Davis Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened on Davis Road earlier this morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says Jshinine Nicole Barish confronted attorney Robert McDonald at 119 Davis Road in reference to a real estate transaction and closing.

Authorities say they got into an argument, which became heated, and Barish pulled out a firearm. They both began to struggle over the firearm when McDonald was shot in the right shoulder.

When deputies arrived, Barish gave up without incident. Both she and the firearm were secured.

