Visitor policies revised at Aiken Regional Medical Centers

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers has revised the visitation policy to better accommodate friends and family members of patients while continuing to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Monday, limited visitation to inpatient and outpatient areas, the emergency room, and surgery and maternity will be in effect until further notice.

All people will need to wear masks, and all visitors are subject to screening. Visitors are asked to wash hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Here are the rules:

Emergency department: One visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m.

Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m. The visitor should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance only.

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors.

The progressive care unit allows one visitor per patient.

The intensive care unit allows one visitor per patient for the first 15 minutes of each hour unless a circumstance arises and a family member’s presence is needed.

Labor and delivery/postpartum: New mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor. Consideration may be given to allow an additional support person during the labor and delivery process.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire stay. Siblings are not permitted.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one support person.

Outpatient testing/surgery: One visitor may accompany a patient for pre-op and post-op consult in outpatient surgery areas. The visitor may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of noon to 6 p.m.

