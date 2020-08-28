Advertisement

U.S. Marshal’s office, Georgia authorities operation leads to rescue of 39 children

A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Operation Not Forgotten took place over a two-week span and also netted nine arrests all tied to alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

The missing children were all considered to be in the “at-risk” category.

Minority communities getting help with food, health, and a little hope, too

By Brady Trapnell
Coronavirus is especially hitting minority communities. And here in Augusta, the Georgia Cancer Center stepped in to support in whatever way possible.

Working with minority communities to fight COVID-19

I-TEAM: COVID-19’s impacts on nursing homes are greater than just illness

By Liz Owens
It’s now been six long months since families have been able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. Fear of the virus led state leaders to suspend visitation in long-term care facilities in March, but keeping visitors out has not kept COVID-19 out.

Local families fear for loved ones in the path of Hurricane Laura

By William Rioux
As nighttime turned into daylight, the effects of the category 4 hurricane not only felt by those in Louisiana -- but in South Carolina too.

I-TEAM: COVID-19’s impacts on nursing homes are greater than just illness

Hurricane Laura destruction affects families here at home

Wealth Weekly: Life After Divorce

Aiken County school decision making

14 SC electric co-op crews heading to Louisiana for Laura recovery

By Jeremy Turnage
As Louisiana prepares for what their state will look like after Hurricane Laura swirls into the history books, help is coming from all over the south.

Augusta City Classic canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta City Classic has been canceled after event organizers point at the COVID-19 pandemic as the issue.