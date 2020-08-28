Advertisement

Three women wanted for harboring a fugitive in Augusta

Alexis Mullens, 21, Fredondra Taylor, 22, and Dominique Hankerson, 25, (left to right) are all wanted for harboring or concealing a fugitive.
Alexis Mullens, 21, Fredondra Taylor, 22, and Dominique Hankerson, 25, (left to right) are all wanted for harboring or concealing a fugitive.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alexis Mullens, 21, Fredondra Taylor, 22, and Dominique Hankerson, 25, are all wanted for harboring or concealing a fugitive.

According to the report, the harboring incident occurred on August 27, 2020 on the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue.

Mullens is 5′8 and 194 lbs. Taylor is 5′8 and 155 lbs. Hankerson is 5′5 and 127 lbs.

Any information concerning these subjects, please contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

