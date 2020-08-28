Three women wanted for harboring a fugitive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alexis Mullens, 21, Fredondra Taylor, 22, and Dominique Hankerson, 25, are all wanted for harboring or concealing a fugitive.

According to the report, the harboring incident occurred on August 27, 2020 on the 2500 Block of Hammond Avenue.

Mullens is 5′8 and 194 lbs. Taylor is 5′8 and 155 lbs. Hankerson is 5′5 and 127 lbs.

Any information concerning these subjects, please contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

