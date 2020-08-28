Advertisement

This suspect is wanted in connection with threats in Augusta

Jonathan Sam Helmstetter
Jonathan Sam Helmstetter(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who’s wanted on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts.

Jonathan Sam Helmstetter, 37, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday in the 2500 block of Milledgeville Road, according to the agency.

Helmstetter has active warrants through the agency, according to deputies.

He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, Authorities released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tom Johnson at 706-821-1795 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

