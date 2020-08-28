Advertisement

Out with the old, in the with the new in developing downtown Augusta

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people see developing the old buildings, like the church, make downtown more marketable and enjoyable.

The real estate signs may be easier to see than the stores. And that’s a good sign for what’s in store for our downtown area.

“We don’t want to continue to see dilapidated buildings downtown, and this is an iconic building with great architecture,” Joe Edge, president of Sherman & Hemstreet Real Estate, said.

Edge is renovating the historic Old First Baptist Church. The Southern Baptist Convention was founded here. But for years, it’s been a home for the homeless -- and even plants.

“We want to fix the dome, which has been an eyesore on the Augusta skyline for years,” Edge explained.

Their plan: to fix the outside first, and then develop the back into office space and apartments.

Some business leaders say it’s a welcome change. Several years ago, we counted dozens of empty buildings along Broad Street.

“I don’t think it’s gone up; I think if anything it’s stayed the same.”

Margaret Woodard, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority says some buildings have been vacant for 15 or 20 years, with no reason for the owners to sell.

“Some cities have an empty building tax, and empty buildings are taxed more than ones that are developed,” she explained.

And tax incentives are helping with new development. Without a historic tax credit, the Old First Baptist Church wouldn’t have been bought.

New restaurants are on their way too. Taco Cat and a ramen restaurant will go here.

“There’s too many positive things happening downtown for growth to just stop or go in the other direction,” Edge said.

News 12 spoke with the owner of Taco Cat. He also owns Frog Hollow and Farmhaus as well. He says he would love to see more help from code enforcement, to get some of these empty buildings in better shape.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

$300 unemployment boost might take weeks, S.C. officials say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
A federal boost has expired, but South Carolina officials say more money could be coming to those who are unemployed — eventually.

News

S.C. jobless claims dip as state seeks federal boost in benefits

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week in South Carolina, although the overall jobless rate remains far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic trashed the economy.

News

KAMO donates $10,000 endowment to local YMCA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Staff
KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. has donated a $10,000 endowment fund to the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

News

Job cuts ahead for both major airlines that fly to Augusta

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Both suffering in the COVID-19 economy, Delta and American are cutting loose thousands of employees.

Latest News

Business

As shortage cuts its cache of coins, local business sees change

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As the pandemic takes a toll on coin circulation, a local business adapts.

Business

Local businesses use creativity to stay afloat during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic is hurting everyone’s health and a bit of their wallet. But when it comes to the economy, the small businesses are bearing most of the brunt.

Business

Virtual job fair this week will include SRS positions

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
A U.S. Department of Energy virtual job fair will be held Wednesday to fill open positions at locations that include the Savannah River Site.

News

SEAL who killed bin Laden lands on no-fly list for not wearing mask

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight.

News

S.C. first-time jobless claims rise after hitting pandemic-era low

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
A week after seeing a pandemic-era low point, first-time unemployment claims showed an uptick last week in South Carolina.

News

South Carolina prison system to hold drive-through job fair

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a drive-through job fair next week.